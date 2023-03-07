CME Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

CME Group Inc. found using ticker (CME) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 250 and 160 with a mean TP of 204.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 185.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.6%. The 50 day MA is 178.32 while the 200 day moving average is 186.67. The company has a market cap of $66,512m. Find out more information at: https://www.cmegroup.com

The potential market cap would be $73,537m based on the market concensus.

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.