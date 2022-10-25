CME Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.5% Upside

CME Group Inc. with ticker code (CME) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 270 and 161 calculating the mean target price we have 209.94. Now with the previous closing price of 169.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 187.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 211.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $61,827m. Find out more information at: https://www.cmegroup.com

The potential market cap would be $76,357m based on the market concensus.

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.