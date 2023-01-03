CME Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

CME Group Inc. found using ticker (CME) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 250 and 161 with the average target price sitting at 206.24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 169.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The day 50 moving average is 173.66 while the 200 day moving average is 197.19. The market cap for the company is $60,492m. Find out more information at: https://www.cmegroup.com

The potential market cap would be $73,752m based on the market concensus.

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.