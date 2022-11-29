CME Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.1% Upside

CME Group Inc. with ticker code (CME) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 270 and 161 with a mean TP of 208.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 175 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.1%. The 50 day MA is 175.49 and the 200 day MA is 204.61. The market cap for the company is $62,280m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cmegroup.com

The potential market cap would be $74,159m based on the market concensus.

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.