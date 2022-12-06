CME Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

CME Group Inc. found using ticker (CME) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 270 and 161 and has a mean target at 208.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 176.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 174.36 while the 200 day moving average is 202.7. The company has a market cap of $64,888m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cmegroup.com

The potential market cap would be $76,552m based on the market concensus.