CME Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

CME Group Inc. found using ticker (CME) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 250 and 159 calculating the average target price we see 201.37. With the stocks previous close at 176.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The day 50 moving average is 173.87 and the 200 day moving average is 193.92. The market cap for the company is $63,175m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cmegroup.com

The potential market cap would be $71,992m based on the market concensus.

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.