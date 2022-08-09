Twitter
CME Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

CME Group Inc. found using ticker (CME) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 270 and 168 with the average target price sitting at 225.43. Now with the previous closing price of 202.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 202.56 and the 200 day MA is 220.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $72,412m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cmegroup.com

The potential market cap would be $80,751m based on the market concensus.

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

