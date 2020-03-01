CME Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

CME Group Inc. found using ticker (CME) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 249 and 177 and has a mean target at 220.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 210.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The day 50 moving average is 210.41 and the 200 day MA is 208.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $71,250m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cmegroup.com

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions; and provides clearing for exchange-traded contracts and cleared swaps, as well as settlement services. It also offers transaction lifecycle management services, such as trade and portfolio management, financial resource optimization, analytics, and regulatory reporting. In addition, the company provides a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn