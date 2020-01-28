CME Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

CME Group Inc. found using ticker (CME) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 251 and 174 calculating the mean target price we have 219.33. With the stocks previous close at 209.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 204.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 207.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $76,328m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cmegroup.com

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions; and provides clearing for exchange-traded contracts and cleared swaps, as well as settlement services. It also offers transaction lifecycle management services, such as trade and portfolio management, financial resource optimization, analytics, and regulatory reporting. In addition, the company provides a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.