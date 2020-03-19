CME Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 33.5% Upside

CME Group Inc. with ticker code (CME) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 243 and 186 calculating the average target price we see 221.64. With the stocks previous close at 166.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.5%. The day 50 moving average is 204.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 206.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $51,235m. Company Website: http://www.cmegroup.com

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions; and provides clearing for exchange-traded contracts and cleared swaps, as well as settlement services. It also offers transaction lifecycle management services, such as trade and portfolio management, financial resource optimization, analytics, and regulatory reporting. In addition, the company provides a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

