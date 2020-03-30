CME Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 19.6% Upside

CME Group Inc. with ticker code (CME) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 243 and 155 calculating the mean target price we have 209.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 174.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 192.75 and the 200 day MA is 203.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $61,422m. Find out more information at: http://www.cmegroup.com

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions; and provides clearing for exchange-traded contracts and cleared swaps, as well as settlement services. It also offers transaction lifecycle management services, such as trade and portfolio management, financial resource optimization, analytics, and regulatory reporting. In addition, the company provides a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

