CME Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

CME Group Inc. with ticker code (CME) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 215 and 135 with the average target price sitting at 177.74. Now with the previous closing price of 163.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 166.99 while the 200 day moving average is 173. The company has a market capitalisation of $58,765m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cmegroup.com

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions. The company also provides clearing for exchange-traded contracts and cleared swaps, as well as settlement services; and transaction lifecycle management services, such as trade and portfolio management, financial resource optimization, regulatory reporting, and trade processing. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company has strategic partnership with B3 S.A. to develop risk management products for Brazilian domestic and international market participants. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

