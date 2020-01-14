CME Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

CME Group with ticker code (CME) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 251 and 174 with a mean TP of 218.58. With the stocks previous close at 205.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 203.95 while the 200 day moving average is 206.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $73,156m. Company Website: http://www.cmegroup.com

CME Group , through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions; and provides clearing for exchange-traded contracts and cleared swaps, as well as settlement services. It also offers transaction lifecycle management services, such as trade and portfolio management, financial resource optimization, analytics, and regulatory reporting. In addition, the company provides a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings and changed its name to CME Group in July 2007. CME Group was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.