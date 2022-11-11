Twitter Linkedin Facebook

CMC Markets Plc 25.6% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

CMC Markets Plc with ticker (LON:CMCX) now has a potential upside of 25.6% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the CMC Markets Plc share price of 260 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 25.6%. Trading has ranged between 205 (52 week low) and 324 (52 week high) with an average of 400,533 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £742,207,530.

CMC Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of online retail financial services complete with a comprehensive institutional offering. The Company enables clients to trade a range of financial instruments through its trading platform. The Company operates through four segments: UK and Ireland (UK & IE), Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada; and Australia.



You might also enjoy reading  CMC Markets Plc 25.7% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.