CMC Markets Plc 24.0% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

CMC Markets Plc with ticker (LON:CMCX) now has a potential upside of 24.0% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the CMC Markets Plc share price of 266 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.0%. Trading has ranged between 205 (52 week low) and 324 (52 week high) with an average of 393,964 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £734,515,425.



CMC Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of online retail financial services complete with a comprehensive institutional offering. The Company enables clients to trade a range of financial instruments through its trading platform. The Company operates through four segments: UK and Ireland (UK & IE), Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada; and Australia.







