CLS Holdings plc 26.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

CLS Holdings plc with ticker (LON:CLI) now has a potential upside of 26.0% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 205 GBX for the company, which when compared to the CLS Holdings plc share price of 152 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 26.0%. Trading has ranged between 130 (52 week low) and 235 (52 week high) with an average of 588,130 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £627,389,378.

CLS Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based investment property company, which is principally engaged in the investment, management and development of commercial properties. The Company also invests in hotel, and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings. The Company operates through two divisions: Investment Properties and Other Investments. The Company manages the investment properties division on a geographical basis due to its size and geographical diversity. Its Other investments division comprises the hotel and student accommodation at Spring Mews and other small corporate investments. The Company has approximately 780 tenants, including blue-chip organizations and government departments.



