Clough Global Opportunities Fun – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

Clough Global Opportunities Fun found using ticker (GLO) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 5.2 calculating the average target price we see 6.07. With the stocks previous close at 5.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day MA is 5.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $231m. Find out more information at: https://www.cloughglobal.com/closed-end-funds/overview/glo

The potential market cap would be $247m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.