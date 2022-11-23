Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Clough Global Opportunities Fun – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Clough Global Opportunities Fun found using ticker (GLO) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 5.2 and has a mean target at 6.07. With the stocks previous close at 5.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.57. The market cap for the company is $238m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cloughglobal.com/closed-end-funds/overview/glo

The potential market cap would be $249m based on the market concensus.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

