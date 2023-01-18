Clough Global Opportunities Fun – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Clough Global Opportunities Fun found using ticker (GLO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 5.2 calculating the mean target price we have 6.07. With the stocks previous close at 5.14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The day 50 moving average is 5.53 while the 200 day moving average is 6.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $224m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cloughglobal.com/closed-end-funds/overview/glo

The potential market cap would be $264m based on the market concensus.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.