Close Brothers Group plc 18.9% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Close Brothers Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CBG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Close Brothers Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 1240 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 18.9% from today’s opening price of 1043 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 116.5 points and decreased 497 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1663 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 849 GBX.

Close Brothers Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,205.39 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,382.40. There are currently 151,323,692 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 594,250. Market capitalisation for LON:CBG is £1,546,528,132 GBP.

