Close Brothers Group plc 16.2% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Close Brothers Group plc with ticker (LON:CBG) now has a potential upside of 16.2% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 1,100 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Close Brothers Group plc share price of 922 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 16.2%. Trading has ranged between 872 (52 week low) and 1,499 (52 week high) with an average of 421,521 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,395,507,225.



Close Brothers Group plc is a merchant banking company. The Company provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. Its segments include Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management and Securities. The Commercial segment provide secured lending principally to the small-to-medium enterprise (SME) market and include Asset Finance and Invoice and Speciality Finance. The Retail segment provide intermediated finance, principally to individuals and small businesses, through motor dealers and insurance brokers. The Property segment comprises Property Finance and Commercial Acceptances. The Property Finance business is focused on specialist residential development finance to established professional developers in the United Kingdom. The Commercial Acceptances provides bridging loans and loans for refurbishment projects. The Asset Management segment provides financial advice and investment management services to private clients in the United Kingdom.







