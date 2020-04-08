Close Brothers Group plc 13.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Close Brothers Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CBG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Close Brothers Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 1170 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 13.4% from today’s opening price of 1032 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 106 points and decreased 599 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1663 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 849 GBX.

Close Brothers Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,270.17 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,397.01. There are currently 151,323,692 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 601,728. Market capitalisation for LON:CBG is £1,570,739,922 GBP.

