Close Brothers Group plc .9% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Close Brothers Group plc with ticker (LON:CBG) now has a potential upside of .9% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 950 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Close Brothers Group plc share price of 942 GBX at opening today (27/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of .9%. Trading has ranged between 872 (52 week low) and 1,339 (52 week high) with an average of 351,947 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,450,260,780.

Close Brothers Group plc is a United Kingdom-based merchant banking company. The Company is engaged in providing lending, deposit-taking, wealth management services and securities trading. Its segments include Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management and Securities. The Commercial segment provides secured lending principally to small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), both through their direct sales force and via third party distribution channels. The Retail segment provides loans to predominantly individuals and small businesses, through a network of intermediaries. The Property segment specializes in short-term residential development finance through property finance, and also offers refurbishment and bridging loans through commercial acceptances. Its Asset Management segment provides financial advice and investment management services to private clients in the United Kingdom. The Securities segment is a market maker for retail stockbrokers and institutions.



