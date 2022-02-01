Twitter
Clorox Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Clorox Company (The) found using ticker (CLX) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 195 and 154 and has a mean target at 168.97. With the stocks previous close at 166.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 172.71 while the 200 day moving average is 173.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,624m. Find out more information at: https://www.thecloroxcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $20,875m based on the market concensus.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States. The Household segment provides cat litter products under the Fresh Step, Scoop Away, and Ever Clean brand names; bags and wraps under the Glad brand name; and grilling products under the Kingsford and Kingsford Match Light brand names in the United States. The Lifestyle segment offers dressings, dips, seasonings, and sauces primarily under the Hidden Valley brand name; natural personal care products under the Burt’s Bees brand name; and water-filtration systems and filters under the Brita brand name in the United States. The International segment provides laundry additives; home care products; water-filtration systems and filters; digestive health products; grilling products; cat litter products; food products; bags and wraps; natural personal care products; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products internationally primarily under the Clorox, Ayudin, Clorinda, Poett, Pine-Sol, Glad, Brita, RenewLife, Ever Clean and Burt’s Bees brand names. The Clorox Company sells its products primarily through mass retailers, grocery outlets, warehouse clubs, dollar stores, home hardware centers, third-party and owned e-commerce channels, military stores, and distributors, as well as a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

