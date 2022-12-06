Clorox Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.5% Downside

Clorox Company (The) with ticker code (CLX) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 162 and 102 with a mean TP of 134.91. Now with the previous closing price of 150.68 this would indicate that there is a downside of -10.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 139.86 and the 200 day MA is 142.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,387m. Visit the company website at: https://www.thecloroxcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $16,462m based on the market concensus.