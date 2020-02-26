Clinigen Group PLC 4.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Clinigen Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CLIN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Clinigen Group PLC are listed in the Health Care sector within AIM. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 790 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 4.1% from the opening price of 759 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 217 points and decreased 136.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1069 GBX while the 52 week low is 733 GBX.

Clinigen Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 946.18 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 934.48. There are currently 132,848,758 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 303,367. Market capitalisation for LON:CLIN is £997,029,928 GBP.

