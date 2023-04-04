Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 22.5% Upside Potential

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. which can be found using ticker (CLF) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 13.44 calculating the average target price we see $22.46. Given that the stocks previous close was at $18.33 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 22.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and the 200 day moving average is $17.11. The market capitalization for the company is $9,482m. Company Website: https://www.clevelandcliffs.com

The potential market cap would be $11,619m based on the market consensus.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as a flat-rolled steel producer in North America. The company offers hot-rolled, cold-rolled, electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, galvannealed, aluminized, galvalume, enameling, and advanced high-strength steel products; stainless steel products; plates; and grain oriented and non-oriented electrical steel products. It also provides tubular components, including carbon steel, stainless steel, and electric resistance welded tubing. In addition, the company offers tinplate products, such as electrolytic tin coated and chrome coated sheet, and tin mill products; tooling and sampling; raw materials; ingots, rolled blooms, and cast blooms; and hot-briquetted iron products. Further, it owns five iron ore mines in Minnesota and Michigan. The company serves automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, distributors and converters, and steel producers. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.