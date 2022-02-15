Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.5% Upside

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. found using ticker (CLF) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 28.67. With the stocks previous close at 18.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.13 and the 200 day moving average is 21.48. The market cap for the company is $9,237m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.clevelandcliffs.com

The potential market cap would be $13,997m based on the market concensus.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as a flat-rolled steel producer in North America. It also manufactures iron ore pellets. The company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials and direct reduced iron to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. It serves a range of markets through offering of flat-rolled steel products and supplies steel to the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.