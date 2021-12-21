Twitter
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.4% Upside

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. found using ticker (CLF) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 23.5 with a mean TP of 29.73. Now with the previous closing price of 20.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 44.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.85 and the 200 day MA is 20.94. The market cap for the company is $9,617m. Find out more information at: https://www.clevelandcliffs.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as a flat-rolled steel producer in North America. It also manufactures iron ore pellets. The company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials and direct reduced iron to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. It serves a range of markets through offering of flat-rolled steel products and supplies steel to the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

