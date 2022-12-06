Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. with ticker code (CLF) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 17.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.0%. The day 50 moving average is 14.64 and the 200 day moving average is 19.85. The market cap for the company is $8,131m. Visit the company website at: https://www.clevelandcliffs.com

The potential market cap would be $8,453m based on the market concensus.