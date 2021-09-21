Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.4% Upside

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. with ticker code (CLF) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 22.4 and has a mean target at 29.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24 and the 200 day MA is 20.63. The market cap for the company is $9,870m. Visit the company website at: http://www.clevelandcliffs.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as a flat-rolled steel producer in North America. It also manufactures iron ore pellets. The company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials and direct reduced iron to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. It serves a range of markets through offering of flat-rolled steel products and supplies steel to the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.