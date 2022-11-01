Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.6% Upside

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. found using ticker (CLF) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 13.44 and has a mean target at 17.83. With the stocks previous close at 13.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.6%. The 50 day MA is 15.63 and the 200 day moving average is 20.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,694m. Visit the company website at: https://www.clevelandcliffs.com

The potential market cap would be $8,874m based on the market concensus.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as a flat-rolled steel producer in North America. The company offers carbon steel products, such as hot-rolled, cold-rolled, electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, hot-dip galvannealed, aluminized, enameling, and advanced high-strength steel products; stainless steel products; plates; and grain oriented and non-oriented electrical steel products. It also provides tubular components, including carbon steel, stainless steel, and electric resistance welded tubing. In addition, the company offers tinplate products, such as electrolytic tin coated and chrome coated sheet, and tin mill products; tooling and sampling; raw materials; ingots, rolled blooms, and cast blooms; and hot-briquetted iron products. Further, it owns five iron ore mines in Minnesota and Michigan. The company serves automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, distributors and converters, and steel producers. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.