Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.4% Upside

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. with ticker code (CLF) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 22.4 with the average target price sitting at 29.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.43 and the 200 day moving average is 19.85. The market cap for the company is $11,999m. Find out more information at: http://www.clevelandcliffs.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as a flat-rolled steel producer in North America. It also manufactures iron ore pellets. The company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials and direct reduced iron to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. It serves a range of markets through offering of flat-rolled steel products and supplies steel to the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.