Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.6% Downside

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. found using ticker (CLF) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 17.42. Now with the previous closing price of 18.65 this would imply there is a potential downside of -6.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.3 and the 200 day MA is 18.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,368m. Visit the company website at: https://www.clevelandcliffs.com

The potential market cap would be $8,750m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as a flat-rolled steel producer in North America. The company offers carbon steel products, such as hot-rolled, cold-rolled, electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, hot-dip galvannealed, aluminized, enameling, and advanced high-strength steel products; stainless steel products; plates; and grain oriented and non-oriented electrical steel products. It also provides tubular components, including carbon steel, stainless steel, and electric resistance welded tubing. In addition, the company offers tinplate products, such as electrolytic tin coated and chrome coated sheet, and tin mill products; tooling and sampling; raw materials; ingots, rolled blooms, and cast blooms; and hot-briquetted iron products. Further, it owns five iron ore mines in Minnesota and Michigan. The company serves automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, distributors and converters, and steel producers. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.