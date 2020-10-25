Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -25.8% Downside

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. found using ticker (CLF) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 2.51 and has a mean target at 6.14. With the stocks previous close at 8.27 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -25.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.94 while the 200 day moving average is 5.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,461m. Visit the company website at: http://www.clevelandcliffs.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an independent iron ore mining company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Pelletizing, and Metallics. The company operates three iron ore mines, including the Tilden mine in Michigan; and the Northshore and United Taconite mines in Minnesota, as well as holds 23% stake in the Hibbing mine in Minnesota. It produces various grades of iron ore pellets, including standard, fluxed, and DR-grade for blast furnace steel producers; and flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steel products primarily for the automotive, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

