Cleveland-Cliffs – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Cleveland-Cliffs found using ticker (CLF) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 22 and has a mean target at 28.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.8%. The day 50 moving average is 20.38 and the 200 day MA is 21.56. The company has a market cap of $13,692m. Visit the company website at: https://www.clevelandcliffs.com

The potential market cap would be $15,038m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cleveland-Cliffs operates as a flat-rolled steel producer in North America. The company offers carbon steel products, such as hot-rolled, cold-rolled, electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, hot-dip galvannealed, aluminized, enameling, and advanced high-strength steel products; stainless steel products; plates; and grain oriented and non-oriented electrical steel products. It also provides tubular componentsluding carbon steel, stainless steel, and electric resistance welded tubing. In addition, the company offers tinplate products, such as electrolytic tin coated and chrome coated sheet, and tin mill products; tooling and sampling; raw materials; ingots, rolled blooms, and cast blooms; and hot-briquetted iron products. Further, it owns five iron ore mines in Minnesota and Michigan. The company serves automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, distributors and converters, and steel producers. Cleveland-Cliffs was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs in August 2017. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.