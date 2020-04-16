Cleveland BioLabs – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Cleveland BioLabs with ticker code (CBLI) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 2 and 2 with a mean TP of 2. With the stocks previous close at 1.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.23 while the 200 day moving average is 1.39. The company has a market cap of $21m. Find out more information at: http://www.cbiolabs.com

Cleveland BioLabs, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines. The company’s product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and other indications in radiation oncology. It is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. Cleveland BioLabs has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, and Everon Biosciences. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn