Cleveland BioLabs – Consenus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Cleveland BioLabs with ticker code (CBLI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 2 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.4. The market cap for the company is $18m. Find out more information at: http://www.cbiolabs.com

Cleveland BioLabs, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines. The company’s product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and other indications in radiation oncology. It is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. Cleveland BioLabs has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, and Everon Biosciences. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

