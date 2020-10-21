Clearwater Paper Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

Clearwater Paper Corporation found using ticker (CLW) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 48 calculating the average target price we see 50.5. With the stocks previous close at 40.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.2%. The day 50 moving average is 36.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.8. The company has a market cap of $616m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.clearwaterpaper.com

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins. This segment sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants, and discount stores. The Pulp and Paperboard segment provides bleached paperboard, folding cartons, liquid packaging paperboards, cups, plates, commercial printing grades, and hardwood and softwood pulp products. It sells its products to packaging converters through sales offices; and to commercial printers through distribution. The company also provides custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting services. Clearwater Paper Corporation is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

