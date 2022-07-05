Clearwater Paper Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

Clearwater Paper Corporation with ticker code (CLW) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 37.5. Now with the previous closing price of 33.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The day 50 moving average is 32.52 while the 200 day moving average is 34.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $583m. Company Website: https://www.clearwaterpaper.com

The potential market cap would be $650m based on the market concensus.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products. It sells its products to packaging converters, folding carton converters, merchants, and commercial printers. The Consumer Products segment provides a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home tissues. This segment sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. Clearwater Paper Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.