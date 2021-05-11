Clearwater Paper Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.3% Upside

Clearwater Paper Corporation with ticker code (CLW) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 48 and 33 and has a mean target at 40.5. Now with the previous closing price of 31.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.16 while the 200 day moving average is 37.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $495m. Find out more information at: http://www.clearwaterpaper.com

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls. This segment sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants, and discount stores. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard, folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, top sheet and commercial printing grades and softwood pulp products, as well as offers custom sheeting, slitting and cutting of paperboard. It sells its products to packaging converters, folding carton converters, merchants, and commercial printers. Clearwater Paper Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.