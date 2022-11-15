Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Clearwater Paper Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Clearwater Paper Corporation with ticker code (CLW) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 48.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.4%. The day 50 moving average is 39.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $626m. Find out more information at: https://www.clearwaterpaper.com

The potential market cap would be $803m based on the market concensus.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products. It sells its products to packaging converters, folding carton converters, merchants, and commercial printers. The Consumer Products segment provides a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home tissues. This segment sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. Clearwater Paper Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

