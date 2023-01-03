Clearwater Paper Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.9% Upside

Clearwater Paper Corporation found using ticker (CLW) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 48.5. Now with the previous closing price of 37.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.9%. The day 50 moving average is 38.95 while the 200 day moving average is 36.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $634m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.clearwaterpaper.com

The potential market cap would be $811m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products. It sells its products to packaging converters, folding carton converters, merchants, and commercial printers. The Consumer Products segment provides a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home tissues. This segment sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. Clearwater Paper Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.