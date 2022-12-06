Clearwater Paper Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

Clearwater Paper Corporation with ticker code (CLW) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 48.5. Now with the previous closing price of 39.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.11 and the 200 day moving average is 35.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $641m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.clearwaterpaper.com

The potential market cap would be $792m based on the market concensus.