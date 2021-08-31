Clearwater Paper Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Clearwater Paper Corporation with ticker code (CLW) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 40. Now with the previous closing price of 32.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.41 and the 200 day moving average is 32.83. The market cap for the company is $541m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.clearwaterpaper.com

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls. This segment sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants, and discount stores. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard, folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, top sheet and commercial printing grades and softwood pulp products, as well as offers custom sheeting, slitting and cutting of paperboard. It sells its products to packaging converters, folding carton converters, merchants, and commercial printers. Clearwater Paper Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.