Clearwater Paper Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Clearwater Paper Corporation found using ticker (CLW) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 40. With the stocks previous close at 33.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The day 50 moving average is 31.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $565m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.clearwaterpaper.com

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls. This segment sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants, and discount stores. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard, folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, top sheet and commercial printing grades and softwood pulp products, as well as offers custom sheeting, slitting and cutting of paperboard. It sells its products to packaging converters, folding carton converters, merchants, and commercial printers. Clearwater Paper Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

