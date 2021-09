Clearwater Paper Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Clearwater Paper Corporation with ticker code (CLW) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 48 and 32 with a mean TP of 40. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.99. The company has a market cap of $618m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.clearwaterpaper.com

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls. This segment sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants, and discount stores. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard, folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, top sheet and commercial printing grades and softwood pulp products, as well as offers custom sheeting, slitting and cutting of paperboard. It sells its products to packaging converters, folding carton converters, merchants, and commercial printers. Clearwater Paper Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.