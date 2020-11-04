ClearPoint Neuro Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.5% Upside

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. found using ticker (CLPT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 8 with a mean TP of 10.5. Now with the previous closing price of 6.71 this indicates there is a potential upside of 56.5%. The 50 day MA is 6.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $110m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.clearpointneuro.com

ClearPoint Neuro operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company’s product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to allow catheter-based minimally invasive procedures in the heart to be performed in an MRI suite. The company has a license agreements with The Johns Hopkins University; development agreement with Mayo Clinic to design and develop MRI-guided therapies for stroke; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.