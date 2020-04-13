ClearPoint Neuro Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 300.0% Upside

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. found using ticker (CLPT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 15. With the stocks previous close at 3.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 300.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.09 and the 200 day moving average is 4.48. The company has a market cap of $53m. Company Website: http://www.clearpointneuro.com

ClearPoint Neuro operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company’s product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to allow catheter-based minimally invasive procedures in the heart to be performed using continuous, intra-procedural MRI guidance. The company has a development agreement with Mayo Clinic to design and develop MRI-guided therapies for stroke; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB to provide navigation and laser ablation platforms for use in spine and neurosurgery. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn