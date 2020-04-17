ClearPoint Neuro Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 243.9% Upside

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. found using ticker (CLPT) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 13 and has a mean target at 13. With the stocks previous close at 3.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 243.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.94 and the 200 day MA is 4.44. The company has a market cap of $55m. Company Website: http://www.clearpointneuro.com

ClearPoint Neuro operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company’s product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to allow catheter-based minimally invasive procedures in the heart to be performed using continuous, intra-procedural MRI guidance. The company has a development agreement with Mayo Clinic to design and develop MRI-guided therapies for stroke; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB to provide navigation and laser ablation platforms for use in spine and neurosurgery. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

